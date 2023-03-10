Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 2.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 201,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.