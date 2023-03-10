Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

