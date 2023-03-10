Contrasting Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) & Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 5.29 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Ligand Pharmaceuticals $196.24 million 6.27 -$33.36 million ($1.98) -36.40

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ligand Pharmaceuticals -15.19% -0.89% -0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M. Evans in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

