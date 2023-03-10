ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $3.27. ContraFect shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 428,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

ContraFect Trading Down 8.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

