ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $3.27. ContraFect shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 428,623 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
ContraFect Trading Down 8.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
