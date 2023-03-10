ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.56. The stock had a trading volume of 772,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

