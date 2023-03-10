Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:CNFRL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

