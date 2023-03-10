Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $38.68 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $281.12 million and approximately $40.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $38.68 or 0.00191569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.35008972 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $34,225,127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

