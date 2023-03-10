Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 10,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,916. The firm has a market cap of $418.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.93. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Compass Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

