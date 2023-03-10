Comparing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73% Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

6.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motus GI and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 6.41 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.11 Avinger $10.13 million 0.77 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.20

Avinger has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Motus GI and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 570.80%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Motus GI.

Summary

Avinger beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.