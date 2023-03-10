Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

