Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 78,085 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 6,923,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,987,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.