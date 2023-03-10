Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 3,251,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,900,055. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

