Colony Group LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

