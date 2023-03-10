Colony Group LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

