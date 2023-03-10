Colony Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 194.12%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Further Reading

