Colony Group LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 546.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,038 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 327,549 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

