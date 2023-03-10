Colony Group LLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.63 and its 200 day moving average is $264.09. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.