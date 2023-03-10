Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,083,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 873,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

