Colony Group LLC Buys 2,944 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

A opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

