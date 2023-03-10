Colony Group LLC Acquires 66,981 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,189,000 after buying an additional 206,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88.

