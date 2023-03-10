Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,692 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $45.09.

