Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain Purchases 3,000 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

CBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

