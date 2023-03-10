Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

