CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.84 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $12.84 million and $26,203.14 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00032883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

