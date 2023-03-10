Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.53

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$62.53 and last traded at C$62.56, with a volume of 77550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.95.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.9250335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.