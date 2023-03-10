Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.97. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 465,235 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.