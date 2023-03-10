Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Insider Stephen George Dilly Sells 28,088 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Codexis Trading Down 4.2 %

CDXS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

