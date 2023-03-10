Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Insider Stephen George Dilly Sells 28,088 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Codexis Trading Down 4.2 %
CDXS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
