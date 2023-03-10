Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) COO Sells $39,541.60 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Codexis Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 451,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,759. The company has a market capitalization of $286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Codexis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Codexis by 641.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

