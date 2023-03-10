Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) COO Sells $39,541.60 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Codexis Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 451,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,759. The company has a market capitalization of $286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Codexis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.