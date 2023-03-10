Cobak Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.46 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $44.62 million and $3.46 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,386,801 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

