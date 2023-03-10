Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 4.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.52. 1,161,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,258,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $179,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 325.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $129,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

