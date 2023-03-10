Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Clarkson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

