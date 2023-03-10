Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises 0.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate Profile

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,274. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.