CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $6.09. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 145,460 shares.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About CK Hutchison



CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Stories

