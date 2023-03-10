Citigroup Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $83.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

JD.com stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 463.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

