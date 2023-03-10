Citigroup Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $81.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

