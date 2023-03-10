Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $48,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.60 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

