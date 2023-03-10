Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

