Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Trimmed by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $435.17. 83,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,693. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

