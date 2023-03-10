Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Up 1,716.6% in February

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 1,716.6% from the February 13th total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,355.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,215 shares of company stock valued at $47,778. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ CING traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

CING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

