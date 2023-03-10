CIBC Trims Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Target Price to C$1.85

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.

Insider Activity

About Orezone Gold

In related news, Director Patrick Downey bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,402,597.60.

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.