CIBC Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$240.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$180.69. The company had a trading volume of 257,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,780. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$213.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$178.14.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

