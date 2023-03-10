CIBC Increases Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ remained flat at C$3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,040. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.41.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.17) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.