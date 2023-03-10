Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 25.6% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $200.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.