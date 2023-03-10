CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.40. 46,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 24,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

CHS Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

CHS Company Profile

In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

