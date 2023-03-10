CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.40. 46,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 24,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
