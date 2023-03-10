ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 82.63% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.64 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

