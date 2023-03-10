Christopher Wright Sells 471 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84.
Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:ROP opened at $422.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
