Christopher Wright Sells 471 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $422.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

