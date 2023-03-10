Christopher D. Holt Sells 2,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 22,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $28.42.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

ORRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.