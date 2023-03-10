Chorus Limited (CNU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Irving acquired 15,000 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,970.00 ($80,516.78). 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

