Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

CSSEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 7,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

