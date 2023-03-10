Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $306.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.42.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.